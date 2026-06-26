NATO calls for faster innovation as Ukraine’s war reshapes military strategy

Credit: NATO

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska told the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdańsk, Poland, that Allies need to step up military support for Ukraine and keep pace with rapid technological change on the battlefield.

Shekerinska spoke at the conference on Thursday, where she discussed what NATO described as changing battlefield dynamics and the role of innovation and technology in modern deterrence and defence, the alliance press service reported.

In a high-level panel on technological developments, she stated that Ukraine’s experience is shaping Allied thinking on defence innovation, including the use of unmanned systems — such as drones — and electronic warfare, as well as faster adaptation and decision-making.

“Credible deterrence relies on continuous innovation,” Shekerinska said, adding: “Ukraine is learning, adapting and innovating every day, and the lessons Ukrainians are sharing with us are extremely valuable.”

What the Ukraine Recovery Conference is

The Ukraine Recovery Conference brings together governments, international organisations, financial institutions, businesses and civil society to support Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction and long-term resilience, NATO said.

Shekerinska also stressed that supporting Ukraine contributes to the security of the wider Euro-Atlantic area, while helping Allies strengthen their own deterrence and defence capabilities through innovation and cooperation.