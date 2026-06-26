NATO urges industrial ramp-up and data reform to confront evolving threats

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Lieutenant General Remigijus Baltrėnas, the Director General of NATO’s International Military Staff, addressed the Allied Foresight Conference 2026 in Berlin during a panel titled “Total Defence to Full-Spectrum Defence.”

The conference was organised by NATO Allied Command Transformation in cooperation with the German Bundeswehr Office for Defence Planning, the alliance informed on Friday.

Baltrėnas said NATO had succeeded in preventing Russia’s war against Ukraine from expanding beyond Ukraine’s borders.

He stressed that lessons drawn from the war in Ukraine and NATO’s ability to adapt to changes in warfare are shaped by the Alliance’s consensus-based decision-making.

Focus on industry and data

Baltrėnas called for industrial capacity to be scaled up to support the production of modern military capabilities and tools.

He also identified data management and data sharing as areas it described as critical for NATO’s future development.

The panel discussed how countries could better integrate military and civilian instruments across different domains to strengthen resilience against conventional, hybrid and cyber threats, including those that fall below the threshold of open conflict.

Baltrėnas leads the International Military Staff at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, which comprises around 500 military and civilian personnel from member countries and supports the NATO Military Committee.