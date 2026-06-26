EU overhaul to tighten passenger rights as refund failures spark action

Credit: Unsplash

EU member states and the European Parliament have agreed provisional rules designed to strengthen enforcement of passenger rights across all modes of transport.

The changes would simplify and harmonise how existing passenger rights are applied, with a focus on clearer information for travellers, more consistent complaint handling and stronger enforcement, the Council of the EU said in a statement on Thursday.

The proposed regulation would amend five sector-specific regulations after shortcomings were identified in how current rules are implemented and enforced.

Clearer refunds when tickets are bought through intermediaries

Passengers who buy airline tickets through intermediaries such as travel agents or online booking platforms would be entitled to a full refund — including any intermediation fee — if a flight is cancelled, the Council said.

Micro-enterprises would be exempt from refunding intermediation fees, provided passengers are clearly told about this at the start of the booking process.

Intermediaries would also have to explain the applicable reimbursement arrangements at the time of booking, while airlines would have to state publicly whether they cooperate with intermediaries on processing refunds.

Refunds would need to be paid within seven days, with a 14-day deadline in cases where the intermediary paid the carrier from its own account.

The agreement would also prohibit “screen-scraping” in air ticket sales, a practice where an intermediary books tickets without disclosing its status to the airline.

Standardised forms for reimbursement and compensation claims would be made available across the EU, and passengers would be able to submit claims electronically or through other channels including by post.

National enforcement bodies, or other competent authorities, would be expected to have powers to take action and deter infringements, including acting on passenger complaints and carrying out audits and inspections.

Passengers would also have to be given clear information on their rights and available procedures, including the option to complain to alternative dispute resolution bodies.

The deal would keep free assistance for passengers with disabilities and those with reduced mobility, and would allow a passenger to travel with a companion of their choice free of charge in cases where an airline requires an accompanying person for safety reasons and cannot provide the assistance needed.

Service quality standards related to the rights of passengers with disabilities and reduced mobility would be extended to air carriers and bus and coach operators, with the European Commission set to assess how the standards are working no later than five years after the new rules apply.