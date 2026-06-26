EU extends Russian sanctions until 2027, cementing stance on Ukraine invasion

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The EU has extended its economic sanctions against Russia for another 12 months, keeping the measures in place until 31 July 2027.

The decision follows a European Council meeting on 18–19 June 2026, where EU leaders agreed to prolong the sanctions for a year, the Council of the EU emphasised in a statement on Thursday night.

The economic measures were first introduced in 2014 and were expanded significantly from February 2022 after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

They cover sectors including trade, finance, energy and dual-use technology — goods that can have both civilian and military uses.

The sanctions also include a ban on the import or transfer into the EU of seaborne Russian crude oil and certain petroleum products.

Transaction bans apply to several financial institutions and crypto service providers in Russia and in third countries.

What else is included

Broadcasting activities and licences in the EU have been suspended for several Kremlin-backed outlets described as disinformation channels, the Council said.

It added that specific measures are also in place to counter attempts to circumvent sanctions.

Alongside the economic restrictions, the EU has separate measures including limits on economic relations with Crimea and Sevastopol — which Russia illegally annexed — and non-government controlled areas of Ukraine in the oblasts of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

The EU also has individual sanctions such as asset freezes and travel restrictions on a wide range of people and entities, as well as diplomatic measures.

Since 24 February 2022, the EU has adopted 20 sanctions packages in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.