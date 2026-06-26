EU backs Togo with €15m to bolster security against violent extremism

Credit: Openverse

The EU Council has approved €5 million in funding to provide the Togolese navy with military equipment under the European Peace Facility.

The measure adds to a separate €10 million package adopted on 18 July 2025 to support the Togolese Armed Forces, including efforts to protect Togo’s territorial integrity and respond to violent extremism in the north of the country, the Council of the EU noted in a release on Friday.

Taken together, the EU’s support to Togo under the European Peace Facility now totals €15 million.

The latest assistance is intended to supply the navy with surveillance and communication capabilities, maintenance and support equipment, and intervention assets.

The envisaged equipment is not designed to deliver lethal force, the Council said.

Focus on maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea

The two measures are intended to strengthen security and defence cooperation between the EU and Togo, and more broadly in the Gulf of Guinea, according to the Council.

The new package also references the Yaoundé Architecture — a regional framework used by West and Central African states to coordinate maritime security — in support of maritime security commitments in the Gulf of Guinea.

The Council said the European Peace Facility funding forms part of a wider package that also includes development assistance aimed at preventing and combatting violent extremism, and support for African-led maritime security and anti-piracy operations conducted by military actors in the Gulf of Guinea.

The support also complements the EU Security and Defence Initiative for the Gulf of Guinea, which was launched in December 2023.

The European Peace Facility was set up in March 2021 to finance EU external actions with military or defence implications, including support to strengthen the military and defence capacities of non-EU countries and organisations.