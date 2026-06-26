EU extends Haiti sanctions until 2027, targeting peace and democracy threats

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The EU has extended its sanctions framework targeting people and organisations accused of destabilising Haiti until 29 July 2027.

The measures apply to those deemed responsible for threatening Haiti’s peace, stability and security, or for undermining democracy and the rule of law, the Council of the EU informed on Friday.

Nine individuals and one entity are currently listed under the regime.

Those listed are subject to an asset freeze, meaning any funds or economic resources held in the EU must be blocked.

It is also prohibited to make funds or economic resources available to them, either directly or indirectly.

A travel ban to the EU applies to all listed individuals.

How the sanctions framework was set up

The Council adopted the EU’s Haiti sanctions decision on 25 November 2022, implementing a United Nations Security Council resolution.

The framework was amended on 28 July 2023 to allow the EU to impose its own restrictive measures on individuals and entities accused of threatening Haiti’s peace, security or stability, or undermining democracy or the rule of law.

This sits alongside UN Security Council sanctions imposed in October 2022.