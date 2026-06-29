Monday 29 June 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

EU rare earth imports surge in 2025, but China leads the supply chain

Monday 29 June 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
EU rare earth imports surge in 2025, but China leads the supply chain
Credit: Unsplash

EU trade in rare earth elements rose in 2025 after a sharp fall the previous year.

Imports increased by 17.1% to 15,100 tonnes, while exports climbed by 21.1% to 6,700 tonnes, Eurostat reported on Monday.

The value of imported rare earth elements rose by 23.2% to €124.9 million, and export values increased by 29.9% to €124.7 million.

Rare earth elements are a group of 17 speciality metals used in high-tech products ranging from mobile phones and computers to medical technologies.

EU trade in rare earth elements, 2021-2025 (1 000 tonnes). Chart. See link to the full dataset below.

China remained the EU’s biggest supplier

China accounted for 46.8% of the EU’s rare earth element imports by weight in 2025 — about 7,100 tonnes — Eurostat said.

Russia was the second-largest supplier with 25.9% (3,900 tonnes), followed by Malaysia with 23.1% (3,500 tonnes).

Japan supplied 1.6% of imports and the United States 0.9% in 2025.

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