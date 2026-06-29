EU rare earth imports surge in 2025, but China leads the supply chain

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EU trade in rare earth elements rose in 2025 after a sharp fall the previous year.

Imports increased by 17.1% to 15,100 tonnes, while exports climbed by 21.1% to 6,700 tonnes, Eurostat reported on Monday.

The value of imported rare earth elements rose by 23.2% to €124.9 million, and export values increased by 29.9% to €124.7 million.

Rare earth elements are a group of 17 speciality metals used in high-tech products ranging from mobile phones and computers to medical technologies.

China remained the EU’s biggest supplier

China accounted for 46.8% of the EU’s rare earth element imports by weight in 2025 — about 7,100 tonnes — Eurostat said.

Russia was the second-largest supplier with 25.9% (3,900 tonnes), followed by Malaysia with 23.1% (3,500 tonnes).

Japan supplied 1.6% of imports and the United States 0.9% in 2025.