Monday 29 June 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

EU renewables lead electricity generation, but fossil fuel output edges up in 2025

Monday 29 June 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
EU renewables lead electricity generation, but fossil fuel output edges up in 2025
Credit: Unsplash

Natural gas and renewable energy supply in the EU rose in 2025 compared with 2024, while coal and petroleum products declined.

Natural gas supply increased by 2.3% to around 13.1 million terajoules — a unit used to measure energy — marking a second consecutive annual rise after a sharp fall in 2023, Eurostat informed on Monday.

Supply of renewable energy grew by 1.4% to 11.5 million terajoules, despite a substantial drop in hydropower, which Eurostat said contributed to a slight decrease in electricity generation from renewables.

Nuclear energy supply rose by 0.2% to 650,648 gigawatt-hours.

Coal supply continued to fall, with brown coal down 7.7% to 184,741 thousand tonnes and hard coal down 3.2% to 107,072 thousand tonnes — the lowest levels recorded since the series began in 1990.

Supply of petroleum products totalled 448,656 thousand tonnes, a 2.8% drop compared with 2023.

Renewables still top electricity generation

Renewables remained the EU’s largest source of electricity in 2025, accounting for 47.2% of total production, Eurostat said.

Electricity generated from renewables totalled 1.33 million gigawatt-hours, down 0.5% from 2024.

Electricity from fossil fuels rose by 3.2% to 0.83 million gigawatt-hours, making up 29.6% of total generation.

Nuclear plants produced 0.65 million gigawatt-hours, or 23.2% of electricity output, reflecting a 0.2% increase compared with 2024.

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