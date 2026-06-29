EU renewables lead electricity generation, but fossil fuel output edges up in 2025

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Natural gas and renewable energy supply in the EU rose in 2025 compared with 2024, while coal and petroleum products declined.

Natural gas supply increased by 2.3% to around 13.1 million terajoules — a unit used to measure energy — marking a second consecutive annual rise after a sharp fall in 2023, Eurostat informed on Monday.

Supply of renewable energy grew by 1.4% to 11.5 million terajoules, despite a substantial drop in hydropower, which Eurostat said contributed to a slight decrease in electricity generation from renewables.

Nuclear energy supply rose by 0.2% to 650,648 gigawatt-hours.

Coal supply continued to fall, with brown coal down 7.7% to 184,741 thousand tonnes and hard coal down 3.2% to 107,072 thousand tonnes — the lowest levels recorded since the series began in 1990.

Supply of petroleum products totalled 448,656 thousand tonnes, a 2.8% drop compared with 2023.

Renewables still top electricity generation

Renewables remained the EU’s largest source of electricity in 2025, accounting for 47.2% of total production, Eurostat said.

Electricity generated from renewables totalled 1.33 million gigawatt-hours, down 0.5% from 2024.

Electricity from fossil fuels rose by 3.2% to 0.83 million gigawatt-hours, making up 29.6% of total generation.

Nuclear plants produced 0.65 million gigawatt-hours, or 23.2% of electricity output, reflecting a 0.2% increase compared with 2024.