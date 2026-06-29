Farmers gain stronger rights in EU’s overhaul of agricultural market rules

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EU member states have adopted new rules intended to strengthen farmers’ negotiating position with buyers such as food processors and retailers.

The legislation changes parts of the EU’s rules for agricultural markets, known as the common market organisation (CMO), with related updates to the common agricultural policy (CAP) framework, the Council of the EU announced on Monday.

Written contracts will become the standard, with new review clauses designed to allow terms to be updated when markets change.

The rules also simplify the process for recognising producer organisations — groups that allow farmers to work together — and support their collective action, including through CAP funding.

Harmonised rules will be introduced for voluntary marketing terms such as “fair” and “short supply chain”, which is typically used to describe fewer intermediaries between farmers and consumers.

New protections for the term 'meat'

The legislation strengthens protection of the term “meat”, reserving it for animal-based products, and sets clearer rules aimed at preventing misleading marketing, according to the Council.

Some provisions — including changes related to meat designations — will apply after a three-year transition period, to allow time for the industry to adapt.

The legal act will now be signed and published in the Official Journal of the European Union before entering into force.