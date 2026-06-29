EU bans AI-generated sexual deepfakes as high-risk rules face delays

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EU countries have approved changes to the bloc’s artificial intelligence law, including a ban on some AI-generated sexual deepfakes and a delay to key rules for “high-risk” AI systems.

The Council of the EU announced on Monday that the new regulation is part of the EU’s “Omnibus VII” package, which it describes as a wider effort to simplify rules.

The ban covers AI used to generate non-consensual sexual and intimate content or child sexual abuse material (CSAM). CSAM refers to material depicting the sexual abuse of children.

AI tools that create nude images of real people — or that edit existing photos to remove clothing and reveal intimate parts — will be prohibited from December this year.

High-risk AI rules delayed

The Council said the application dates for rules on “high-risk” AI systems have been pushed back.

High-risk systems are a category under the EU’s AI Act that covers AI deemed to pose higher risks and so faces stricter requirements.

Under the revised timeline, rules for stand-alone high-risk AI systems will apply from 2 December 2027, while rules for high-risk AI systems embedded in products will apply from 2 August 2028.

The regulation also postpones the deadline for national authorities to set up AI “regulatory sandboxes” — controlled environments for testing AI under regulatory oversight — until 2 August 2027.

Providers will also have less time to put in place transparency measures for artificially generated content, with the grace period reduced from six months to three months and a new deadline set for 2 December 2026.

The Council said the legal text clarifies the responsibilities of the EU’s AI Office for supervising certain systems based on general-purpose AI models when the same provider develops both the model and the system, while listing areas where national authorities remain responsible, including law enforcement, border management, judicial authorities and financial institutions.

The legislation will be published in the EU’s official journal and will enter into force on the third day after publication.