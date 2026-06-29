New EU prosecutors named amid €67b fraud investigations and looming reform

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The EU Council has appointed Philippe Jaeglé as European Prosecutor for France and Omar Caruana as European Prosecutor for Malta.

European Prosecutors supervise investigations and prosecutions at the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) alongside the European Chief Prosecutor as part of the EPPO College, the Council of the EU announced on Monday.

The Council appoints one European Prosecutor for each participating member state.

Jaeglé and Caruana will serve a non-renewable six-year term starting in July 2026. Their appointments are part of a partial renewal of the EPPO College, replacing seven prosecutors whose mandates expire in July 2026.

Two new European Prosecutors for Belgium and the Czech Republic were appointed earlier this year.

How European Prosecutors are chosen

Each member state nominates three candidates for European Prosecutor, the Council said.

A selection panel then issues reasoned opinions and ranks candidates who meet the conditions, before the Council selects and appoints one nominee for the post.

The EPPO is an independent EU body responsible for investigating and prosecuting crimes affecting the EU’s financial interests — including fraud, corruption and cross-border VAT fraud above €10 million — and bringing cases to judgment.

By the end of 2025, the EPPO had 3,602 active investigations with total estimated damage of more than €67.27 billion.

Laura Kövesi has been the European Chief Prosecutor since 2019. The EPPO began operations at the end of 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

Twenty-four EU member states currently participate in the EPPO, according to the Council. Hungary notified the European Commission and the Council of its intention to join at the end of May 2026, while Ireland and Denmark have opt-outs from certain EU justice and home affairs cooperation.