EU clears €402m Spanish aid plan to combat fuel-price fallout in transport

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The European Commission has approved a €402 million Spanish state aid scheme to support road transport companies facing higher fuel prices linked to the Middle East crisis.

The support will be paid as direct grants to companies operating in the road transport sector, the Commission reported on Monday.

For firms eligible under Spain’s existing professional diesel tax refund scheme, the aid can cover up to 70% of additional fuel costs incurred between 1 March and 30 June 2026.

For companies not eligible for that refund scheme, the aid can either be capped at €50,000 per company or cover up to 70% of additional fuel costs incurred between 1 March and 31 December 2026.

How the EU framework works

The scheme was approved under the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework (METSAF), a temporary set of EU rules that allows member states to grant certain types of aid in response to the crisis, the Commission said.

METSAF was adopted on 29 April 2026 and is due to remain in place until 31 December 2026.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published later in the Commission’s State aid register under the case number SA.122730.