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The European Commission has approved “Brhlovské podlievané buchty” from Slovakia for registration as a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI).

The product is a baked leavened bun filled with sweetened poppy seeds or plum jam, originating from the village of Brhlovce and surrounding areas in south-west Slovakia, the Commission informed on Monday.

It is made using a two-stage baking method — the buns are partially baked, then covered with a sweet milk-and-cream mixture and baked again — which gives them a moist surface and a richer flavour.

Added to EU register of protected food names

A PGI is an EU quality label that links a food product to a specific place, with at least one part of its production, processing or preparation taking place in the named region, according to the Commission’s description of the scheme.

The new designation brings the total number of protected names listed in the EU’s eAmbrosia geographical indications register to more than 3,900.