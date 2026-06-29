EU clears joint US takeover in telecom sector with no competition fears

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The European Commission has cleared the acquisition of US companies AireSpring and Spectrotel by investment firms Charlesbank Capital Partners and Grain Management.

The deal involves Charlesbank and Grain taking joint control of AireSpring, Inc. and AireSpring California, LLC, as well as Spectrotel Ultimate Holdings, LLC and Spectrotel of California, LLC, the Commission said in a statement on Monday.

The companies’ activities relate mainly to managed network services and connectivity, as well as cloud communications and cybersecurity solutions.

Cleared under EU merger rules

The Commission said it found the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the joint venture has negligible activities in the European Economic Area, which includes EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

The case was reviewed under the Commission’s simplified merger procedure.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12466.