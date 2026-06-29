EU’s agri-food trade surplus climbs despite export drop and import shifts

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The EU’s agri-food trade surplus totalled €15.6 billion in the first four months of 2026, up €233 million on the same period last year.

Agri-food exports — covering products such as crops, processed foods and drinks — reached €77.6 billion from January to April, a 3% fall year on year, the European Commission informed on Friday.

The UK remained the EU’s biggest export destination, it added.

Exports to Egypt rose 49%, driven by wheat shipments. Sales to Ukraine increased 7%, with the largest rise in spirits.

Exports to the United Arab Emirates fell 25% after trade disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Imports fall on cocoa and cereals

Total imports dropped 7% to €62 billion over the same four-month period, helping to maintain the EU’s trade surplus, the Commission said.

The fall was linked to lower imports of cocoa products, cereals, and oilseeds and protein crops.

Import values from Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Cameroon and Guinea declined as cocoa prices continued to fall. Imports of wheat from Ukraine dropped by 71%.

Imports from Vietnam increased 16%, supported by higher coffee volumes. The biggest growth by category was in fruit and nuts, up 6%, with increases spread across several products including avocados and hazelnuts.