EU food alerts soar 11% as fruits, vegetables dominate non-compliance notifications

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Food and feed safety alerts shared between EU countries rose to 10,490 in 2025, an 11% increase on the previous year.

An annual report released on Friday reviews how EU member states and the European Commission exchange information through the Alert and Cooperation Network (ACN), an EU-wide system used to share notifications about potential breaches of rules in the agri-food chain.

Notifications about food safety risks sent via the EU’s Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) increased by 2% in 2025 to 5,344. RASFF is the EU’s main channel for quickly sharing warnings about risks linked to food or animal feed.

Fruits and vegetables accounted for the largest share of non-compliance notifications, making up 18% of the total.

New networks on animal welfare and pets

The report also covers two newer networks focused on pet animals and animal welfare, including the Animal Welfare Network, which completed its first full year of operation in 2025, the Commission said.

The network addressed issues linked to cross-border transport, it added.

A separate Pet Animals Network focuses on the welfare of dogs and cats. The network is linked to new EU rules on dog and cat welfare and is intended to address illegal trade, document fraud and public health risks associated with these pets.

The Commission also pointed to the launch of TraceMap in 2026 — a tool it said uses AI to connect large amounts of data to improve traceability and support earlier detection of emerging risks.