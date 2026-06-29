€165m awarded so far as EU seeks new renewable energy project bids

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The European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) has opened its sixth and final call under the EU’s current seven-year budget for renewable energy projects seeking Cross-Border Renewable Energy (CB RES) status, with applications due by 6 October 2026.

CB RES status is required for projects that want to apply for EU funding for studies and construction under the CB RES strand of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Energy programme, according to details published by CINEA on Monday.

Project promoters can submit applications through an online CB RES submission platform.

Projects granted the status through the latest call could later apply for a final round of CEF Energy CB RES funding for studies and works, which is expected to be launched in 2027.

What the status and programme cover

The CB RES scheme supports renewable energy projects that involve cooperation across borders — either between EU Member States, or between member states and non-EU countries — and was launched in 2021, according to CINEA.

Eligible technologies include onshore and offshore wind, solar, sustainable biomass, ocean and geothermal energy, as well as hybrid solutions combining more than one technology.

More than €165 million has been awarded to 17 projects since the programme began.

CINEA also held a virtual information day to explain the application and evaluation process, and has published a recording and accompanying materials online.