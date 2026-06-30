EU livestock numbers suffer decade-long decline, with sharpest falls in goats

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Livestock numbers across the EU fell again in 2025, with declines recorded for pigs, cattle, sheep and goats.

The EU had 131.5 million pigs in 2025, down 0.5% from the previous year, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

There were 71.6 million bovine animals — a category that includes cattle — a drop of 0.4% compared with 2024.

Sheep numbers fell to 55.3 million, down 2.2% year on year, while the goat population slipped 2.5% to 10.2 million.

Longer-term falls since 2015

The latest totals continue a decade-long decline in livestock numbers across the bloc, according to Eurostat’s data.

Compared with 2015, the EU’s pig population was 8.9% lower in 2025 and bovine animals were down 9.7%.

Sheep numbers were 12.2% lower than in 2015, while goats recorded the sharpest fall over the period, down 17.5%.