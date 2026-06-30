UK backs NATO summit push for greater defence spending, innovation, Ukraine aid

Credit: NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited the UK on Monday for talks with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer ahead of a NATO leaders’ summit in Ankara next week.

Rutte and Starmer discussed the summit’s priorities, including increased defence spending, more defence production and innovation, and continued support for Ukraine, the NATO press service announced on Monday.

Rutte thanked Starmer for his leadership on Ukraine during the meeting in Downing Street.

He also welcomed the UK’s work with France to coordinate international efforts on freedom of navigation — the ability of ships to travel without unlawful interference — in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route.

Meetings with UK foreign and defence ministers

Alongside his talks with the Prime Minister, Mr Rutte met the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Yvette Cooper, and the Secretary of State for Defence, Dan Jarvis.