NATO meets in Istanbul to set agenda for Ankara summit on defence

Credit: NATO

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska attended the NATO Parliamentary Summit in Istanbul on 29 June to discuss policy priorities and preparations for the NATO Summit in Ankara on 7 – 8 July.

Shekerinska addressed the Speakers of Allied Parliaments and outlined the agenda for the Ankara summit, including increasing defence investment, boosting industrial production and reaffirming support for Ukraine, NATO informed on Tuesday.

She said NATO Allies would show they are “delivering on these commitments” in Ankara.

What the NATO Parliamentary Summit is

The NATO Parliamentary Summit brings together the Speakers of Allied Parliaments, NATO said.

It has been held under the remit of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly since 2024, and is organised with NATO summit host nations.