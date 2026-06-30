Non-EU states pledge alignment with expanded Russia sanctions in EU framework

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Several non-EU European countries have said they will align with two new EU decisions adding people and organisations to sanctions lists linked to Russia.

The EU Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1351 on 15 June 2026, adding 10 individuals and one entity to the sanctions list set out in Annex I to Decision (CFSP) 2024/2643, according to a statement issued on Monday on behalf of the European Union by High Representative Kaja Kallas

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine said they align themselves with that decision.

Those countries said they will ensure their national policies conform to the EU decision.

Second EU sanctions decision

In a separate statement, the EU Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1363 on 15 June 2026, and decided that 15 individuals and one entity should be added to the sanctions list in the annex to Decision (CFSP) 2024/1484.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine said they align themselves with that decision.

The countries stated they will ensure their national policies conform to the second decision.

The European Union said it “takes note of this commitment and welcomes it”, in both statements.