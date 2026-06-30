Denmark first to complete EU recovery plan, paving way for €359m payout

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The European Commission has approved Denmark’s fifth and final request for €359 million in grants under the EU’s NextGenerationEU Recovery and Resilience Facility.

Denmark is the first EU member state to complete 100% of the reforms and investments in its national plan — worth €1.63 billion — ahead of an end-of-August deadline, the Commission announced on Tuesday.

It said it found Denmark had met the remaining four milestones and 12 targets set out in the relevant Council decision.

The final request covers measures linked to the green transition in agriculture, energy efficiency, sustainable road transport and digitalisation.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the plan had supported reduced registration fees for more than 250,000 zero-emission cars between 2021 and 2025, alongside a reduced electricity tax for households charging electric vehicles at home.

Payment decision still requires further steps

Nearly 28,000 households replaced oil burners or gas furnaces with heat pumps or district heating connections, while energy renovation work took place in more than 11,500 homes, including the installation of energy-efficient windows and improved insulation, the Commission said.

It has sent its preliminary assessment to the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to give an opinion.

The payment can take place after that opinion and a later payment decision by the Commission.

Denmark submitted the payment request on 21 May 2026, and the disbursement would bring the total paid to Denmark under the facility to €1.63 billion, including €241 million in pre-financing.