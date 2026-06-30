EU lays out Montenegro's budget role as membership treaty takes shape

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The European Commission has adopted a financial package setting out how Montenegro would take part in the EU budget if it joins the bloc.

The Commission described the proposal as covering the budget rules that would apply to Montenegro as an EU Member State, after EU countries agreed to start drafting an Accession Treaty.

The package relates to Chapter 33 of Montenegro’s accession talks, which deals with financial and budgetary provisions in the negotiations, the Commission noted in a release on Tuesday.

It said the arrangements are intended to cover Montenegro’s participation in EU policies and funding, both as a recipient and as a contributor, and are based on the Commission’s proposal for the EU’s next long-term budget published on 16 July 2025.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the package was “another concrete step towards Montenegro’s future in our Union”, adding that preparations involved Montenegro, EU member states and EU institutions.

What happens next

The Commission declared it has sent the proposal to the Council of the EU, where national governments are represented, and that the package will be negotiated between the EU and Montenegro.

It added that it will also submit to the Council a draft EU position on Chapter 33.

Accession talks with Montenegro began on 29 June 2012, and negotiations have been opened on all 33 chapters of EU law and standards, with 16 provisionally closed.

An ad hoc Council working group responsible for drafting the Accession Treaty with Montenegro was set up in May 2026.

Enlargement commissioner Marta Kos said the package would support a smooth transition “from candidate country to Member State” and “ensure continuity from day one of membership”.