EU reports record Green Line crossings amid falling irregular movements in Cyprus

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The European Commission has published its latest annual reports on EU support for Cyprus, including measures governing movement across the island’s dividing line and funding for the Turkish Cypriot community.

A total of 7.79 million authorised crossings were recorded in the latest reporting period under the Green Line Regulation, the highest figure so far, the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Green Line Regulation sets the rules for the movement of people and goods across the line separating areas controlled by the Republic of Cyprus and the Turkish Cypriot community.

Irregular crossings fell to 2,433, continuing a downward trend, according to the Commission. It also said the EU funded expansion works at the Agios Dometios/Metehan crossing point to increase capacity at one of the island’s busiest checkpoints.

Funding for education, infrastructure and disease response

The Commission said €33.7 million was allocated in 2025 under the Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot Community, which funds projects ranging from infrastructure to civil society initiatives.

It added that work continued on food safety and animal welfare standards, including emergency measures following a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in December 2025.

EU-backed investments also continued in water and wastewater infrastructure, energy efficiency, and air quality and noise monitoring.

In education, 142 Turkish Cypriots studied at universities across the EU, while 18 students from both communities enrolled at United World Colleges.

The Commission also reported that 16 grants worth €2.22 million were awarded under the ninth Cypriot Civil Society in Action scheme for projects including environmental protection, sustainable development, reconciliation and confidence-building.