EU green claims directive prioritises guidance over penalties for businesses

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National consumer protection authorities across the EU have agreed a “Common Understanding” on how they will enforce new rules on green claims and sustainability labels.

The agreement was reached within the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network (CPC) — a group of national consumer protection authorities — and is intended to guide enforcement of the Directive Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition, the European Commission informed on Tuesday.

The directive sets requirements intended to improve the reliability and transparency of “green” marketing claims and sustainability labels — terms used by companies to suggest environmental benefits — the organisation said.

National authorities agreed to consider transitional difficulties and practical constraints when the rules begin to apply, including factors such as stock volumes, product shelf-life and technical feasibility, the Commission said.

It added that authorities will also prefer preventive steps before sanctions in some cases, such as providing clarifications to businesses.

When the new rules take effect

EU member states have until 27 March 2026 to transpose the directive into national law, meaning to write it into their domestic legislation, the Commission said.

The rules are due to apply from 27 September 2026.

“Everyone has a part to play building a more sustainable economy. Businesses are key actors in this process. However, when applying the rules, we must accompany them and take into account economic realities,” Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen said.

“Consumers need clear and reliable information to make sustainable choices. At the same time, enforcement should be consistent and proportionate across the Single Market,” Commissioner Michael McGrath stated.