EU electricity mix shifts as renewables power nearly half in 2026

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Nearly half of the EU’s electricity came from renewable sources in the first three months of 2026.

Renewables accounted for 45.5% of electricity generated across the bloc in the first quarter of 2026, up from 42.7% in the same period a year earlier, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

Wind power was the largest renewable source, making up 44.9% of renewable electricity in the EU, compared with 42.3% in the first quarter of 2025.

Hydropower was the second-largest at 28.0%, followed by solar at 17.3%.

The remaining renewable electricity came from combustible renewable fuels at 9.4% and geothermal and other energy sources at 0.4%.

Denmark tops the list

Denmark recorded the highest share of electricity generated from renewables at 90.0% in the first quarter of 2026, with most coming from wind, Eurostat said.

Portugal followed with 82.9%, mostly from hydropower, while Lithuania recorded 75.7%, mostly wind.

The lowest shares were reported in Czechia at 12.7%, Malta at 13.0% and Slovakia at 17.2%.