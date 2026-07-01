EU’s high-tech sector hits €414bn as pharmaceuticals dominate sold production

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The EU’s sold production of high-tech products was valued at €414 billion in 2024.

Pharmaceuticals accounted for 29.1% of the total value, followed by electronics and telecommunications at 23.1% and scientific instruments at 20.8%, Eurostat informed on Wednesday.

All other high-tech product categories each made up less than 10% of the total sold production value.

Armaments was the smallest category, representing 1.1% of the EU’s sold production of high-tech goods in 2024.

Breakdown published in Eurostat business figures

The figures are part of the 2026 edition of "Key figures on European business," a Eurostat publication that compiles selected data on business activity including investment, productivity, globalisation, technology and tourism.

The data relate to “sold production” — the value of goods produced and sold by manufacturers.