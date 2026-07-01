Rotating EU presidency returns to Ireland after 13 years, sparking leadership test

Credit: Unsplash

Ireland took over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on 1 July 2026.

The presidency rotates among EU countries every six months, and the country holding it chairs meetings at every level of the Council and helps ensure the consistency of the EU’s work, Eurostat said in a release on Wednesday.

It described the role as a central leadership position within EU decision-making, adding that Ireland will hold it from July to December 2026.

Ireland has held the rotating presidency eight times, having last done so in 2013 and previously in 1975, 1979, 1984, 1990, 1996, 2004 and 2013.

Eurostat publishes Ireland infographic

Eurostat has also published an infographic with information and statistics about Ireland to mark the start of the presidency.