Confidence in EU stability rises, but global pessimism grows among Europeans

Credit: Unsplash

Seventy-five per cent of Europeans now see the EU as “a place of stability in a troubled world”, up eight percentage points since autumn 2025, according to the European Parliament’s latest Eurobarometer survey.

The poll, published by the Parliament on Wednesday, found that 58% of respondents were pessimistic about the future of the world, compared with 38% who were optimistic. Pessimism rose by six points since autumn 2025.

Asked to describe their current state of mind, 44% of people chose “uncertainty” and 43% chose “hope.”

EU membership was seen as beneficial by 74% of Europeans — the highest level ever recorded for that question since it was first asked in 1983, matching the result in 2025, the European Parliament said.

Protecting peace and strengthening security was named as the main benefit of membership by 40% of respondents, up three points since spring 2025, followed by improved cooperation between member states on 34%.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said: “At a time of global uncertainty, Europeans increasingly see the European Union as a beacon of stability.”

Cost of living concerns remain top priority

Inflation, rising prices and the cost of living was the issue respondents most wanted the European Parliament to focus on, cited by 47% of people — up six points since autumn 2025 — according to the poll.

The next priorities were the economy and job creation (35%) and EU defence and security (34%).

When asked what the EU should focus on to strengthen its position in the world, respondents most frequently selected defence and security (39%) and energy independence (35%), with energy independence up six points since autumn 2025. Competitiveness and the economy ranked third.

Sixty-eight per cent of respondents said the EU’s role in protecting citizens against global crises and security risks should become more important in the future, while 73% said the EU should have more means to face global challenges.

Ninety per cent said EU member states should be more united, and the same share said the EU should promote respect for international law by all countries.

The survey also found 83% of respondents were satisfied with their quality of life, though the figure dropped to 69% among those who sometimes struggle to pay bills and to 40% among those who struggle most of the time.

Nearly three in 10 people — 29% — expected their standard of living to decrease in the coming years, compared with 50% who expected it to stay the same and 18% who expected it to increase.

The share expecting a fall was highest in France (44%), Portugal (39%), and Austria and Germany (both 38%).

The European Parliament said its Spring 2026 Eurobarometer was carried out by Verian between 9 April and 4 May across all 27 EU member states, based on 26,421 interviews.