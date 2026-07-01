EU wins award for groundbreaking law tracker exposing legislative process to public

Credit: Unsplash

EU institutions have received a 2026 Ombudsman Award for a new online tool designed to help the public track how EU laws are made.

The European Parliament, the Council of the EU and the European Commission won the category award “excellence in open administration” for the EU Law Tracker at the 2026 Ombudsman Award for Good Administration on Tuesday 30 June, the parliamentary press service informed on Wednesday.

The EU Law Tracker is a web-based platform created by the three institutions in cooperation with the EU Publications Office, bringing together key information on EU law-making in one place.

Users can follow a law-making file “from start to finish” through a timeline and click through to related legislative documents, with a search tool that can be customised.

The service provides real-time updates on new developments and newly published documents.

What the tracker covers

A pilot version has been available since 30 April 2024 and provides full coverage of the “ordinary legislative procedure” — the main process the EU uses to adopt laws involving the European Parliament and the Council — the Parliament said.

The platform also includes a “Joint Declaration Tracker”, covering proposals linked to the EU institutions’ 2026 Joint Declaration on Legislative Priorities.

The EU Law Tracker originated in a 2016 interinstitutional agreement on better law-making, which included a commitment to create a joint database showing the state of play of legislative files.