New EU dialogue with Turkey exposes shared goals, deep divisions

Credit: Kaja Kallas on X

EU and Turkish officials agreed to step up cooperation on trade, migration and security during talks in Ankara.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos and Internal Affairs and Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner on 30 June, according to a joint statement released by the European Commission.

The group discussed EU – Turkey relations, including economic and trade ties, connectivity, migration and foreign and security policy, while recalling Turkey’s status as an EU candidate country.

They also agreed on the importance of regional stability and good neighbourly relations, and voiced support for efforts by the UN Secretary-General on the Cyprus issue.

The EU side raised expectations on “strengthening the rule of law”, protecting fundamental rights and ensuring high democratic standards in the context of enlargement.

Ukraine, sanctions and defence cooperation

The officials said the EU and Turkey share a commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to supporting a “just and lasting peace” based on international law, according to the joint statement.

The EU also recalled the importance of preventing the circumvention of EU sanctions by all states.

They discussed security and defence cooperation, including dialogue “in complementarity with NATO” — the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

On the economy, both sides said they would continue efforts to improve the implementation of the EU – Turkey Customs Union while paving the way for its modernisation.

They also said Turkey’s potential participation in the Single Euro Payments Area, known as SEPA — a system that allows cross-border euro payments to be made under the same conditions as domestic transfers — would be beneficial.

The talks covered the Visa Liberalisation Dialogue and visa application and processing procedures for Turkish citizens, alongside cooperation on border management and tackling migrant smuggling.

The two sides welcomed the gradual resumption of European Investment Bank operations in Turkey and agreed to hold further high-level dialogues before the end of the year, including on the economy, trade, migration and security.