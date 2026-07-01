EU opens consultation to tackle fragmented housing rules amid affordability crisis

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The European Commission has opened a consultation seeking evidence on how to simplify rules that affect housing supply and affordability across the EU.

The evidence will feed into a planned “Housing Simplification Package”, and it is inviting input from national, regional and local authorities, as well as stakeholders including the housing, construction, finance and civil society sectors, the Commission announced in a release on Wednesday.

A call for evidence asks respondents to submit information and practical suggestions by 30 September 2026, including examples of good practice.

Participants are also asked to distinguish between effects caused by EU legislation and those stemming from how rules are implemented or regulated domestically.

The Commission said it considers Europe to be facing a housing affordability crisis, and that a “fragmented” set of rules across member states increases paperwork, delays and costs.

Package planned for 2027

The Housing Simplification Package is planned for 2027 under the European Affordable Housing Plan, and will examine how EU legislation influences housing supply and affordability, the Commission said.

It declared that simplification is a core part of its work, and that it has already proposed more than 12 large-scale simplification packages, which it put at around €18 billion in administrative cost savings each year.

Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen said: “To build better, more and faster, the building sector needs simpler rules,” adding that “we need to avoid unnecessary paperwork, costs and delays,” and that the package would not lower environmental and social protection standards.

The Commission said it will also organise workshops and meetings with Member States and local authorities as part of the consultation, including through a newly established Housing Alliance.