Cohesion report to reveal regional disparities amid EU funding overhaul

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The European Commission has opened a public consultation for people and organisations to submit evidence for its next major assessment of how well EU regions are developing.

The submissions will feed into the 10th Cohesion Report, which is produced under Article 175 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, the Commission informed in a statement on Wednesday.

Cohesion reports review progress towards “economic, social, and territorial cohesion” — EU wording for reducing gaps between regions in areas such as prosperity, jobs and access to services.

The Commission said the report will also examine how cohesion policy fits with wider EU priorities including competitiveness and the green and digital transition, while considering how all regions contribute to and benefit from the EU single market.

Mid-term review and funding shifts

A key part of the report will be the mid-term review of the EU’s 2021 – 2027 cohesion policy, the Commission said.

That review led EU member states to reallocate €34.6 billion of cohesion funds towards priorities including competitiveness, affordable and sustainable housing, defence, security and civil preparedness, water resilience, and the energy transition.

The Commission pointed out that the report will draw on data and analysis from Eurostat — the EU’s statistical office — and other Commission services, alongside input submitted through the consultation.

People, businesses, local authorities and other stakeholders can submit their views by 11 August through the Commission’s “Have your Say” portal, according to the Commission.