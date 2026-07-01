Salmonella outbreak sickens over 100 across EU and UK

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Flavoured noodle products have been identified as the most likely source of an ongoing multi-country outbreak of Salmonella Stanley infections that has sickened more than 100 people across the European Union and the UK.

A total of 106 confirmed cases were reported between November 2025 and June 2026 in 13 EU/EEA countries and the United Kingdom, the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) informed on Wednesday.

At least 49 people have been admitted to hospital, and most infections have been in children and young adults.

Cases have been recorded in Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Investigations in Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Latvia and Lithuania found infected people had eaten flavoured noodle products from the same brand.

Laboratory testing detected the outbreak strain in chicken-flavoured and hot-chicken-flavoured noodles from the same brand in Germany and Lithuania.

The products were distributed in several countries and have been linked to the same producer in Ukraine.

Recalls launched as investigation continues

Food safety authorities in affected countries have withdrawn and recalled the implicated noodle products, which reduces the likelihood of new infections linked to the outbreak, the ECDC and EFSA said.

The organisations noted that the root cause and point or points of contamination have not yet been established.

Further cases may still occur because the products have a long shelf life and could remain stored in household kitchens for extended periods.

Consumers who find recalled products from the affected brand at home should not eat them and should return them to the retailer or dispose of them.

For noodle products that are not ready-to-eat, consumers should follow the label cooking instructions and use good food hygiene during preparation, the agencies added.