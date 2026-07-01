EU launches €3.4m research network tackling antisemitism, preserving Jewish heritage

Credit: Unsplash

A new EU-funded research network focused on antisemitism and Jewish life has been formally launched after the European Commission signed a grant agreement for the NERON project.

NERON — short for Network for European Research on Jewish Life and Antisemitism — is funded with €3.4 million through Horizon Europe, the EU’s main research and innovation programme, the Commission announced on Tuesday.

European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva said the project would provide “a modern, shared scientific foundation” and described current European research in the field as “fragmented.”

Magnus Brunner, the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, said the initiative was linked to the EU Strategy on Combating Antisemitism and Fostering Jewish Life and would support cooperation between academics, policymakers and Jewish communities.

What the project will do

NERON will upgrade the European Jewish Research Archive — an existing resource that catalogues research — to map work being carried out across Europe and identify gaps and key institutions, according to the Commission.

The network also plans workshops, seminars and pilot programmes, including a Summer Academy and internships, to bring together researchers, policymakers and Jewish communities.

It will develop common research methods and tools — including guidance for surveys and the use of AI and big data — and it will pilot a “European Jewish Panel Survey” in selected EU countries.

The project also includes plans for a website and newsletter to share findings more widely, and work on proposals for how the hub could be organised and funded in the long term.

NERON is part of the EU Strategy on Combating Antisemitism and Fostering Jewish Life (2021 — 2030), which the Commission launched in October 2021.