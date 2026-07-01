First regional Climate Action Plan unveiled as Mediterranean faces mounting crises

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Forty-three countries have launched work on the Mediterranean region’s first Climate Action Plan under the Union for the Mediterranean, according to a statement released during the 3rd UfM Mediterranean Green Week in late June and early July 2026.

The initiative was announced at the event, held from 30 June to 3 July 2026, the European Commission announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The Mediterranean is warming 20% faster than the global average, exposing ecosystems and economies to rising temperatures, reduced rainfall, longer droughts, rising sea levels and more intense wildfires, it added.

The Union for the Mediterranean is an intergovernmental body that brings together EU member states and neighbouring countries in the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean.

What the plan will cover

Environment and climate ministers from UfM countries adopted a Ministerial Declaration in 2021, committing to enhanced climate ambition, adaptation and resilience, mobilisation of climate finance, sustainable management of natural resources, and a just transition.

The new Climate Action Plan will be developed throughout 2026 and is intended to turn those political commitments into practical cooperation.

Work on the plan is expected to link national climate strategies with cross-border projects and help align climate finance around shared priorities.

The plan remains under development, and the launch was described as a first exchange between the UfM’s 43 member states.