EU short-term rental bookings surge by 9.7% amid changing travel habits

Credit: Unsplash

Guests spent 144.3 million nights in short-term rental accommodation across the EU booked via Airbnb, Booking or Expedia between January and March 2026, up 9.7% on the same quarter a year earlier.

The total was also 16.6% higher than in the first quarter of 2024, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

It said the data cover short-stay accommodation offered through online platforms, which includes holiday and other short-term rentals.

Most booked regions at the end of 2025

Andalucia recorded 9.9 million guest nights booked via online platforms in October to December 2025, making it the most popular EU region in the final quarter of last year, Eurostat reported.

The Canarias followed with 8.2 million nights, while Ile-de-France recorded 7.2 million over the same period.

The 10 most popular tourist regions in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2025 were all in three countries — Spain (five regions), France (three) and Italy (two).