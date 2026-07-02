EU offers €52m, bolstering Armenia amid Russian trade squeeze

Credit: Ursula von der Leyen on X

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on Thursday, announcing fresh EU support for Armenia including €52 million in funding and a proposal to remove tariffs on most Armenian exports to the bloc.

Von der Leyen travelled with EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos for talks that the Commission said in a statement followed Armenia’s recent general election and came as the EU seeks closer cooperation with the South Caucasus country on trade and regional connectivity.

The EU will propose “Autonomous Trade Measures” that would temporarily liberalise around 80% of Armenian exports to the EU, including goods affected by recent Russian trade restrictions.

The measures would only take effect if adopted by the European Parliament and EU member states in the Council of the European Union.

Almost 99% of Armenia’s exports of fresh fruit, vegetables and plants to Russia and more than 91% of beverages and spirits would be covered by the EU measures.

Von der Leyen said the EU was “stepping up, with €52 million and proposed tariff-free access for 80% of Armenia’s exports to the EU”, adding: “No country should be pressured for a sovereign choice.”

Funding, experts and regional projects

The Commission said it had already paid €34 million of the €52 million support package announced in early June, with the remaining €18 million due to be released shortly, bringing total EU financial support for Armenia to €288 million.

To speed up trade diversification, experts will be sent to Armenia by mid-July to work with producers and exporters on identifying market opportunities, meeting EU standards and strengthening export capacity.

EU standards are the bloc’s rules for products sold in its single market, covering areas such as safety and labelling.

The EU also reiterated plans to back transport, energy and digital connectivity projects in the region, citing its “Connectivity for Peace Package” of up to €200 million in projects for the South Caucasus, which it said could mobilise up to €2 billion in public and private investment.

An additional €20 million in what the Commission called “Peace Dividends” will fund projects including healthcare, demining, skills development and support for local businesses in Armenia and Azerbaijan.

EU-Armenia relations are based on the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, in force since 2021, and a Strategic Agenda agreed in 2025, the Commission said.

It added that a visa liberalisation dialogue — talks on potential visa-free travel — was launched with Armenia in September 2024.