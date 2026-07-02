New EU trade measures set to reshape Armenia’s exports to Europe

Credit: Ursula von der Leyen on X

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced that Armenia is set to receive an additional €18 million in EU support to help strengthen and diversify trade, with possible uses including setting up an export promotion agency and boosting export capacity.

The money is the final part of a €52 million support package discussed in a call in early June, Von der Leyen said during a meeting in Yerevan with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in remarks cited by the European Commission.

She added the Commission is presenting a proposal for “Autonomous Trade Measures” — a form of unilateral EU trade preference — that would make almost 80% of Armenian exports to the EU tariff-free.

The proposed measures would make almost 99% of Armenia’s fresh fruits, vegetables and plants that were exported to Russia eligible for access to the EU single market, and more than 90% of exports of beverages and spirits, von der Leyen said.

EU experts will be deployed to Armenia in mid-July to work with producers and exporters.

Connectivity between EU, Armenia and Azerbaijan

Von der Leyen also reiterated a new €200 million EU funding package for connectivity projects linked to peace efforts in the South Caucasus, which she first announced in Azerbaijan on Thursday.

The package is being made under the EU’s Global Gateway initiative and is described as supporting “peace through connectivity”, according to von der Leyen’s statement.

With financial partners, the EU aims to mobilise up to €2 billion for transport, energy and digital projects across the South Caucasus.

In Armenia, the funding could support projects under preparation including border crossing points and road infrastructure.

Von der Leyen also announced a €20 million programme intended to support communities living along border areas, including small and micro businesses as well as initiatives such as new farming techniques and water management.