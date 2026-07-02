EU to tighten restrictions on hundreds of hazardous chemicals under updated plan

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The European Commission has updated its rolling list of planned and ongoing EU-wide restrictions on hazardous chemicals under the REACH regulation.

The revised list sets out restrictions already adopted since 2022 and those being prepared, under REACH — the EU’s main law for controlling chemicals through registration, evaluation and limits on use, the Commission announced on Thursday.

Eleven REACH restrictions covering hundreds of hazardous substances have been adopted since 2022.

Six more restrictions are in the final stages of the evaluation process,.

The updated list also includes new entries and a restructured format intended to show progress and support engagement with stakeholders during the restriction process.

Substances being considered for further limits

Work is continuing on proposed restrictions for PFAS — a large group of chemicals sometimes referred to as “forever chemicals” because they can persist in the environment — as well as hexavalent chromium substances, octocrylene and other chemicals described as persistent, bio-accumulative, toxic or endocrine-disrupting, the Commission said.