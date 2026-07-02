EU digitalisation rises, but only 30% of firms use tech for sustainability

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Nearly three-quarters of EU businesses have reached a basic level of digital intensity but only about a third use technology for sustainability purposes.

The EU’s statistical office said 72% of businesses now meet this threshold, defined as using at least some core digital technologies such as fast internet connections, e-commerce tools and cloud services, in its latest edition of "Digitalisation in Europe," as cited by the European Commission on Thursday.

In 2025, 95% of businesses had broadband internet access and 64% used social media, up from 37% in 2015.

A quarter of businesses made sales online in 2025, and those e-sales accounted for 19% of their total turnover.

Separate 2024 data showed 93% of businesses used at least one ICT security measure — such as strong password authentication, backing up data to a separate location, or controlling access to networks and systems — and 53% held online meetings.

Using digital tools to cut materials and energy

Eurostat said 30% of EU businesses used ICT solutions or systems in 2025 to use fewer materials, consume less energy, or increase the efficiency or share of recycled materials in their products or operations.

Belgium had the highest share of businesses reporting ICT use for environmental purposes at 42%, followed by Denmark at 40%. Hungary (16%) and Bulgaria (13%) recorded the lowest shares.

When ICT equipment became obsolete, 77% of businesses used electronic waste collection or recycling programmes, while 49% kept equipment in storage and 29% sold it, returned it to lessors or donated it.

The EU’s ICT sector has contributed less to greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants in recent years despite the sector’s growth, Eurostat said in related data on emissions from the ICT sector.