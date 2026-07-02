EU regions demand stronger role in consumer protection as cost pressures mount

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Local and regional leaders in the EU have backed the European Commission’s 2030 Consumer Agenda but said it does not properly recognise the role of regions and cities in enforcing consumer protections.

An opinion adopted unanimously at the European Committee of the Regions’ (CoR) plenary session on 1 July called for local and regional authorities to have a stronger role in delivering consumer protection across Europe.

Consumers are facing pressures including the rising cost of living, financial vulnerability, housing issues, rapid growth in online shopping, and an influx of goods from outside the EU.

New technologies and online business models are also creating risks linked to unfair commercial practices, product safety and consumer vulnerability.

Energy and agriculture reforms under scrutiny by regions and cities said the 2030 Consumer Agenda is a framework to strengthen consumer rights and support businesses in an economy increasingly shaped by digital services and sustainability.

The CoR said local and regional authorities play a significant role in consumer policy in about half of EU countries, including legislating, implementing, or supporting consumer protection measures alongside national governments.

Calls for tougher action on online “dark patterns”

The opinion urged the Commission to simplify rules in a way that reduces unnecessary burdens while maintaining effective consumer protection.

It also backed stronger safeguards against harmful online practices such as “addictive design”, unfair personalisation and misleading influencer marketing, as well as “dark patterns” — manipulative design features used to steer users into choices they might not otherwise make.

The opinion said illegal practices offline should remain illegal online, and called for platform accountability while maintaining fair competition for European businesses, including against unsafe or non-compliant imports.

“Europe needs a consumer policy that protects without overburdening, combining strong safeguards for consumers with real opportunities for businesses,” said Adam Cizkowski, Mayor of Halinów and the opinion’s rapporteur.