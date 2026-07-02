EU tightens customs rules as US imports face stricter origin proof demands

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EU customs rules have been updated to allow electronic certificates of origin for certain agricultural imports and to add a new requirement for goods said to originate in the United States.

Articles 57 to 59 and Annex 22-14 of the Union Customs Code Implementing Act (UCC-IA) have been amended so electronic certificates of origin issued through ELAN can be used for products subject to special non-preferential import arrangements, the European Commission announced on Thursday.

ELAN is the EU’s Electronic system for Agricultural Non-customs formalities, which stores information about documents required for international trade in agricultural goods and is part of the EU Single Window Environment for Customs.

The system began operating in January 2026 on a voluntary basis, and will become mandatory for authorities that issue documents from January 2028 and for customs authorities from October 2028.

New requirement for US-origin goods

A new Article 59a has been added for goods originating in the United States, introducing a requirement for “proof of direct transport” or non-alteration as part of the evidence needed to show non-preferential origin.

This proof would need to show the goods were transported directly from the country of origin to the EU, or, if routed through a third country, that they remained under customs supervision without alteration.

The requirement is linked to the application of adjusted customs duties and quotas set out in Regulation (EU) 2026/1455.

The European Commission has also published a Q and A document to support businesses and authorities applying the new Article 59a.