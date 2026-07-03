Dublin system sees 26% drop in asylum requests, transfers stagnate

Credit: Openverse

EU countries sent 111,708 requests in 2025 to transfer responsibility for examining asylum applications to other member states under the Dublin system, and carried out 16,620 such transfers.

Requests fell by 26% compared with 2024, when 151,830 were sent, while transfers slipped by 1% from 16,459, Eurostat reported on Friday.

The Dublin system is the EU framework used to decide which member state is responsible for examining an asylum application.

Germany (35,933), France (30,084) and Belgium (12,285) sent the most outgoing transfer requests, accounting for about 70% of the total.

Latvia (23), Estonia (33) and Slovakia (49) recorded the lowest numbers.

Germany carried out the most outgoing transfers (5,377), followed by France (3,881) and the Netherlands (1,865).

No outgoing transfers were implemented by Ireland, while Portugal reported one and Spain two.

Incoming requests fell, transfers edged up

EU countries recorded 115,625 incoming requests in 2025 and 17,406 incoming transfers from other member states, Eurostat said.

Incoming requests were down 31% compared with 2024, while incoming transfers rose by 1%.

Italy received the most incoming requests at 24,152 — an estimate by Eurostat — followed by Germany (16,519), Croatia (12,358), Spain (10,684) and Greece (10,113).

Estonia recorded the fewest incoming requests (88), followed by Ireland (133) and Czechia (290).

Germany recorded the most incoming transfers (4,865), followed by Spain (3,398) and France (2,201). Ireland (10), Estonia (12) and Cyprus (22) reported the lowest numbers.