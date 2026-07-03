EU backs Lebanon-Israel accord with call for Hezbollah disarmament, lasting peace

Credit: Openverse

The EU has welcomed a framework agreement signed by Israel and Lebanon in Washington that it said would lead to the disarmament of Hezbollah and the gradual redeployment of Israeli forces out of Lebanese territory.

The deal calls for Hezbollah — a Lebanese armed group and political movement — to be disarmed, enabling the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to progressively redeploy from Lebanon, the EU said in a statement issued on behalf of the bloc by foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

The EU urged “all actors” to adhere to the agreement and implement their commitments, including through a newly established trilateral Military Coordination Group.

It also called for a permanent end to hostilities and full respect for international law, including international humanitarian law, which covers the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

UN resolution and EU support for Lebanese forces

Any lasting solution must be anchored in the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, the EU reiterated, referring to the resolution adopted in 2006 that set out steps including an end to hostilities and provisions related to security arrangements in southern Lebanon.

The EU said it had recently approved a 100-million-euro assistance package for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), describing it as support for the Lebanese government’s efforts to assert state authority and its monopoly over arms.

The bloc stated it was ready to support implementation of the agreement and to increase support for the Lebanese Armed Forces and internal security forces, including through a possible EU mission.

The EU also recalled the importance of a continued UN presence in Lebanon in a post-UNIFIL context — referring to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon — and said it was ready to contribute in 2027.