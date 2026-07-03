Ireland’s EU leadership praised as von der Leyen recalls historic milestones

Credit: Ursula von der Leyen on X

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Ireland’s record of building consensus in the European Union as she attended a dinner hosted by Taoiseach Micheál Martin to mark the start of Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Speaking in Cork on Thursday, von der Leyen thanked Martin for what she described as a warm welcome at the Aula Maxima, a venue where she said both Martin and European Commissioner Michael McGrath had previously been awarded degrees.

She referred to Cork’s “merchant and rebel past” and said the city was known for its independent spirit and long history of looking outward, in comments released by the Commission.

Von der Leyen also pointed to Irish cultural figures, naming actors Cillian Murphy and Jessie Buckley, and said Irish artists and storytellers captivate audiences around the world.

References to Ireland’s past EU presidencies

Ireland previously held the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2004 and 2013 — a role in which the member state chairs meetings and helps steer negotiations among EU governments.

Von der Leyen said Ireland helped deliver the 2004 enlargement that brought 10 new EU member states into the bloc, and said the country played a role in agreeing a new EU budget in 2013 alongside Erasmus+ and reforms of the Common Agricultural Policy.

She also cited domestic policy milestones in Ireland, including becoming the first country to ban smoking in workplaces and the first to legalise same-sex marriage by popular vote.

Von der Leyen ended her speech with a toast to Ireland and “a successful Presidency”, concluding with “Long live Europe” and “Sláinte.”