EU greenlights Italian private equity deal as parking market faces scrutiny

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The European Commission has approved Edizione S.p.A.’s acquisition of sole control of Tages S.p.A. and 21 Invest S.p.A., all based in Italy, under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal mainly concerns private equity investment and management, the Commission said in a release on Friday.

The Commission concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies will have limited market positions after the deal.

Part of the case was referred to Italy’s competition authority under Article 4(4) of the EU Merger Regulation — a provision that allows a national authority to examine parts of a merger case.

Parking markets examined in Italy

The referral covers the markets for supplying on-airport and off-airport parking facilities in Italy, it added.

The Commission said the notified transaction was reviewed under its simplified merger procedure.

Further details are listed in the Commission’s public case register under reference M.12308.