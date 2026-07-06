Home sales surge in most EU countries as market dynamics shift

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House sales rose in most EU countries in 2025 compared with 2024.

Figures were available for 18 EU countries, with the number of transacted dwellings — completed home sales — falling in three and rising in the remaining 15, Eurostat informed on Monday.

Sales declined in Croatia by 4.1%, Bulgaria by 2.5% and Poland by 1.1%.

The biggest increases were recorded in Slovenia at 29.9%, Lithuania at 22.8% and Austria at 21.4%.

Mixed picture a year earlier

In 2024, compared with 2023, the number of home sales decreased in six countries and increased in 12, Eurostat said.

The largest falls in 2024 were in Slovenia (17.7%), Croatia (13.9%) and France (9.4%).

The biggest rises that year were in Luxembourg (47.1%), Hungary (34.8%) and the Netherlands (17.0%).