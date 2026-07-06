EU unveils joint defence plans as Eastern Flank security takes centre stage

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has proposed five joint defence industry projects for EU countries to develop major military systems together.

The projects are classed as European Defence Projects of Common Interest (EDPCIs) — a framework intended for large-scale initiatives that are “too large or too complex for individual countries to develop on their own,” the Commission announced on Friday.

They cover five areas: drones and counter-drone systems; maritime and seabed defence; space; air and missile defence; and strengthening security along the EU’s Eastern Flank.

A total of €325 million has been allocated under the €1.5 billion European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP) to support the establishment and deployment of the EDPCIs, as set out in a work programme published on 30 March 2026.

Ukraine is participating in four of the five projects, and an average of 18 EU member states are involved in each project.

What happens next

EU governments in the Council of the EU will discuss the formal establishment of the EDPCIs, including their objectives, participating countries and the estimated investment expected to be generated by each project, the Commission said.

Once the Council adopts the list of EDPCIs, the projects will be eligible to receive EU funding through EDIP under a dedicated procedure.

The Commission said EDIP was adopted on 16 December 2025.

The five projects have a “combined funding ambition of around €190 billion by 2036”, Defence and Space Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said.