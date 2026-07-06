EU commissioner’s Cairo visit sparks dialogue on youth, regional conflict, Gaza

Commissioner Šuica with Egypt’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty. Credit: Dubravka Suica on X

EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica travelled to Cairo over the weekend to attend a regional parliamentary summit and a youth conference.

Šuica took part in the 10th Speakers' Summit of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union for the Mediterranean (PA-UfM), which brings together elected representatives and senior officials from countries around the Euro-Mediterranean region, the Commission reported.

She also met Fadi Hajali, the new acting Secretary General of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), on the margins of the assembly, it added.

The PA-UfM presidency is due to be formally handed over from Egypt to the European Parliament after a year under Egypt’s chairmanship.

The visit came weeks after the 11th EU-Egypt Association Council was held on 15 June, and was framed as part of work to implement the EU and Egypt’s Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership.

Meetings on youth, Gaza and bilateral priorities

Šuica met Egypt’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, to review progress on bilateral priorities including investment, migration and regional cooperation, the Commission said.

Human rights, inclusive development and continued reforms were also raised.

On Sunday, she attended the Anna Lindh Foundation youth conference, Mediterranean Youth in Action, which focused on youth engagement in policymaking in the region.

Šuica reiterated her commitment to including young voices in the Pact for the Mediterranean, including through plans to establish a Youth Parliamentary Assembly.

The Pact for the Mediterranean is an EU framework for cooperation with Mediterranean partners.

During the visit, she also met Dr Ali Shaath, Chief Commissioner of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) — described as a transitional body established in January 2026 under the Gaza Peace Plan — to discuss cooperation on Gaza early recovery.